IPL 2019: Match 28 - KXIP vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Sujith M FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 Apr 2019, 09:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

With four wins in seven games, Kings XI Punjab are fifth in the points table at the moment and on the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore are languishing at the bottom of the table without a win in six games.

RCB has to win all their remaining games to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Though no team has qualified for the playoffs from this position, Kohli will not let it go without a fight.

Ravichandran Ashwin would want to get back into the top four with a win on Saturday. KXIP failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture as Pollard blitz blown away Ashwin & Co in a thrilling encounter.

If KXIP bat first

There are some uncertainties over the availability of some of their key batsmen. Chris Gayle is doubtful for the fixture with a back injury but Mayank Agarwal is expected to make a comeback after a hand injury. KL Rahul has been in sublime touch but the form of David Miller is a concern.

Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh can provide the impetus in the middle overs. Expect KXIP to post a score of around 170 on a good Mohali wicket.

If RCB bat first

RCB batting has failed to click in unison. Captain Kohli has had a mediocre tournament by his standards and AB de Villiers too was not at his belligerent best. Expect them to put up a fight against KXIP. A loss here will more or less end their campaign.

With Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, and Moeen Ali in the batting lineup, expect RCB to post a score of around 180.

Who will win?

Though Kings XI Punjab consider themselves favorites to win the game, RCB are desperate to open their account for the season and not a pushover by any means. Expect Virat Kohli & Co. to prevail in this pulsating fixture.

Advertisement