IPL 2019: Match 29, KKR vs CSK: Head to Head stats and Probable playing XI

Will Dhoni's juggernaut be able to beat KKR?

The 29th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 14 April at 4 PM IST between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

CSK are currently the table toppers while KKR occupy the second position on the table. CSK have won six matches and lost one, whilst on the other hand, KKR won four matches and lost three.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-Head record

The KKR vs CSK rivalry has seen 20 matches being played so far in the IPL. CSK have won 12 of those games, while KKR won 7, and one match ended in no result. Overall, CSK have won the title thrice while KKR have won it twice.

When these two teams met each other last season, both teams managed to win one match each. This is the second encounter between these teams in this season. CSK won the first one by 7 wickets.

Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Joe Denly

If Sunil Narine is declared fit to play, he will replace Carlos Brathwaite. Despite his disappointing debut, Joe Denly is expected to get one more chance.

Probable XI: Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Suni Narine / Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.

Chennai Super Kings

Harbhajan Singh

If CSK needs an extra spinning option, Harbhajan Singh could come as a replacement for Shardul Thakur. CSK could stick with Shane Watson at the top, despite his poor form.

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh / Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Yarra Prithviraj, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite, Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Lungisani Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohit Sharma, David Willey.

