IPL 2019: Match 3, MI vs DC: 3 Unnoticed things from the game

Delhi registered their first win of the season

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals faced each other at Mumbai to kick start their journey in IPL 2019. Having won the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw failed to make a mark as he fell cheaply for seven runs. Shreyas Iyer who looked good couldn’t capitalize as he was dismissed for 16 runs. Colin Ingram and Shikhar Dhawan rescued the team. Colin Ingram was aggressive while Dhawan continued to support him from the other end.

Ingram was dismissed in the 13th over for 47 runs. Rishabh Pant who came in just stunned everyone with his powerful and amazing stroke play. Pant’s knock came in just 27 balls which included 7 fours and 7 sixes. With 82 runs off last 5 overs, Delhi reached a total of 213.

Chasing a daunting target of 214, none of the batsmen from Mumbai got going. Quinton de Kock, who started positively, fell for 27 runs while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed for just 14 and 2 respectively.

Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard tried their best as Yuvraj hit some marvelous shots. However, their efforts weren’t enough as Mumbai was bowled out for 176 runs in 19.2 overs.

Here are some unnoticed things from the match.

#1 Rasikh Salam, the second J&K player to play in the IPL

Yuvraj Singh debuting for Mumbai today was the talking point across the social media. Another lad who made his debut today was Rasikh Salam. Hailing from Jammu Kashmir, Rasikh Salam become the second player after Parveez Rasool to play in IPL.

The 17-year-old is a fast bowler opened the bowling for Mumbai Indians. He bowled a decent spell in his first three overs but was not able to pick up any wicket. He was smoked for 21 runs in his final over by Rishabh Pant and he finished with 4-0-42-0.

