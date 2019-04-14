IPL 2019: Match 30, SRH vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 183 // 14 Apr 2019, 12:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

10 days can change things around pretty drastically and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will acknowledge that. Last week, SRH were on the top of the IPL points table, looking like the team to beat. However, two games later, they’re now involved in the middle muddle with six points and are at the sixth position on the points table. They were outplayed by Mumbai Indians (MI) when they were shot out for 96 chasing 136. In their next game, they lost a close encounter against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as they lost with just one ball to spare.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be high on confidence after a couple of back to back wins. They have found some momentum and are now in the top four in the points table with eight points.

However, SRH return home for a string of three consecutive home games as the tournament approaches the business end. Also, they are the only team to have played six games so far as all the others have played seven or more.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad bat first

The SRH batting line-up has been heavily dependent on their two openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The Aussie-Englishman duo has fired at the top and set up the game for SRH more often than not. Their middle order has struggled to get going with Vijay Shankar being the only other batsman to score in excess of 100 runs this season. However, the return of Kane Williamson is a massive boost to the stumbling middle-order.

Hence, if the openers get going and Williamson and Shankar can hold their own, we could be in for a big score, a score in excess of 170.

If Delhi Capitals bat first

The Delhi Capitals batting has somewhat blown hot and cold but it’s coming together nicely for them. Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form will give the team management some relief as he struck an unbeaten 97 to help DC get over the line against KKR. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw hasn’t really fired and Shreyas Iyer has been patchy. Rishabh Pant has looked good but throws it away trying to go for the big shots.

Hence, Delhi could be well on their way to 165-170 or more if their batsmen get going and the pitch is nice and true which helps in shot making.

Match Prediction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already inflicted a defeat on the Delhi Capitals earlier this season. DC could manage just 128 in their 20 overs and SRH hunted it down with ease.

Both teams look evenly matched at this stage. Delhi’s bowling has come along nicely. Kagiso Rabada has led the bowling attack really well while Ishant Sharma has done well too. On the other hand, SRH have suffered a little bit at the death. Their stand-in skipper hasn’t looked at his best this IPL. Nonetheless, it’s going to be a close affair but SRH might just pip DC to get their fourth win of the season.

Advertisement