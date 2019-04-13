×
IPL 2019: Match 30, SRH vs DC, Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
71   //    13 Apr 2019, 22:07 IST

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

In a bid to get the things back on track, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals in the second fixture of the Sunday's doubleheader at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Sunrisers and Capitals have shared the ground in 13 games and Hyderabad holds a clear advantage with nine wins out of those.

Head to Head in Rajiv Gandhi Stadium: The Capitals have visited this venue on four occasions and have managed to pip out hosts just once.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier clash on April 5, bowling first, Hyderabad restricted Delhi at a sub-par score of 129/8 and then rode on Jonny Bairstow show to ensure a comfortable five-wicket win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Sunrisers suffered back to back losses in their last two games against Mumbai (by 40 runs) and Punjab (by six wickets), and are in desperate need to a turn around against the Capitals.

Batting

Key Players - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are among the leading contenders for the orange cap and currently resides among top six of the seasons leading run-getters charts with 349 and 263 runs respectively. SRH will mostly depend on these two to get them through to a competitive total. With Pandey and Yusuf Pathan out of form, these two holds the key.

Bowling

Key Players - Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi

Sandeep Sharma took over Mohammad Nabi to become SRH's leading wicket-taker after picking 2/21 against KXIP. Nabi and Rashid Khan have seven and five wickets to their name and these two are likely to put shackles on DC's scoring rate.

Expected Playing XI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (W), Nabi, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, and Siddarth Kaul.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Delhi Capitals (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

On the flip side, Capitals are coming on the back of consecutive wins in their last two fixtures against Royal Challengers Bangalore (by 4 Wickets) and Kolkata Knight Riders (by 7 wickets), and they will bank on the momentum to defy all the odds against the Sunrisers.

Batting

Key Players - Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer are their consistent run-getters of the season with 222, 183 and 221 runs respectively and the trio is expected to take severe charge on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan too joined the party with his match-defining 97* against the Knight Riders.

Bowling

Key Players - Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, and Sandeep Lamichhane

Kagiso Rabada undoubtedly leads the wickets chart with 13 wickets and has been ably supported by Chris Morris with eight wickets. Both are likely to pose a major threat to the Sunrisers batting order. Ishant Sharma and Sandeep Lamichhane have picked up five wickets each and are expected to feature.

Expected Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Colin Ingram.

