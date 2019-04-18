IPL 2019: Match 34, DC vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Things are getting heated up in the 12th edition of the IPL. The hey are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table. Meanwhile, three teams are locked in at 10 points each and things are getting very interesting in the top four.

The Delhi Capitals have been on a roll in the last few games. They have won three matches in a row and are now second in the points table. They have built momentum nicely and have come back well after a stuttering start. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are also on a roll, having won four out of their last five games, including a couple of tight matches. They are just behind DC in the points table, with only a small difference in net run rate separating them.

Delhi have won just one home game so far. They return to the Ferozshah Kotla after three consecutive away games. However, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of pitch is rolled out as it has behaved pretty differently and tended to be on the slower side this season.

If Delhi Capitals bat first

The Delhi Capitals have a solid batting line-up. Despite not looking at his best, Shikhar Dhawan has accumulated 256 runs in eight innings in the tournament. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer has led from the front and has been consistently contributing. Rishabh Pant adds the X-factor with his dynamic stroke-play. Barring that 99, Prithvi Shaw hasn’t really fired but he has the ability to produce fast starts. Meanwhile, Colin Munro was a good addition in the last game and he is a very destructive batsman. Add to this, the big hitting ability of Chris Morris and Axar Patel lower down the order.

However, the pitch in Delhi has been on the slower side and DC batsmen have failed to adapt to such surfaces. Hence, they might end up scoring around about 150-160 if the pitch is slow and sluggish in nature.

If Mumbai Indians bat first

Barring Quinton de Kock, no other Mumbai Indians batsmen have amassed more than 200 runs this season. However, four others have in excess of 180 runs. Thus, it’s been a collective batting effort from MI this season. No player has run away with big scores which is a slight concern as batsmen have failed to convert starts. But they will be happy with the fact that they have been able to chase and hunt down decent scores.

Rohit Sharma and De Kock have been in good form at the top. The middle-order is a slight concern but Hardik Pandya has often ensured that MI finish with a decent score as he’s been in some fabulous form with the bat. Hence, MI could score 165-170 if they get to bat first.

Match Prediction

This seems a pretty close contest. Both DC and MI have built nice momentum and are looking good at the moment. Delhi’s bowling attack has stood up in recent times and has delivered, while MI have been finding ways to win despite being put into some very tricky situations. Hence, this battle will be a close one in which the pitch will play its part too. Hence, the toss could play a crucial part as well. MI could just pip Delhi to move to the second place in the points table.