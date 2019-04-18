IPL 2019: Match 35, KKR vs RCB - Match Preview and stats

Dale Steyn is back in IPL after two year gap

The 35th match of the IPL 2019 will be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 19 April at 8 PM IST.

KKR have won four matches and have lost as many and are currently sixth in the IPL points table. On the other hand, RCB find themselves at the bottom of the table, having won only one match in eight outings.

Ahead of the encounter between the two sides tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The KKR vs RCB rivalry has seen 24 matches being played so far, with the Kolkata outfit winning 15 of those games and the Bangalore-based franchise the remaining 9. Overall KKR have won the title twice, while RCB are yet to win the IPL.

This is the second encounter between these two teams this season, with KKR winning the first one by 5 wickets.

Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Harry Gurney (image credits: iplt20.com)

Despite the loss against CSK on Sunday, KKR are likely to stick with the same team. This means Harry Gurney will retain his place ahead of Lockie Ferguson, who has failed to impress so far in the season.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Suni Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Dale Steyn

RCB signed Dale Steyn as a replacement for the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. The management expects him to solve the team's bowling woes and he could replace Umesh Yadav, who has continued to leak runs.

Probable XI: Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav / Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite,Yarra Prithviraj, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Colin de Grandhomme, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.