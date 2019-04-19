IPL 2019: Match 36, RR vs MI - Match Preview and stats

The 36th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 20 April at 4 PM IST between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

MI have won six matches and lost three, and presently find themselves second in the IPL points table. On the other hand, RR are in the seventh position, having won just two of their eight matches.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The RR vs MI rivalry has seen 22 matches being played so far, with MI winning 11 of those games and RR coming out on top 10 times, while one match ended in a no result. Overall MI have won the title thrice, while RR have won it once, in the very first edition.

This is the second encounter between the teams this season, with RR winning the first one by 4 wickets.

Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals

Ashton Turner

Despite their loss against KXIP on Tuesday, RR are likely to stick with the same XI. This means Ashton Turner could get one more chance, despite his first ball duck on IPL debut. RR expect Turner to play the role of a power hitter in their middle order.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians

Ben Cutting

MI could stick with the same team which defeated DC on Thursday. This means Ben Cutting will get one more chance, despite his poor performance against DC.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag,Shreyas Gopal, Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, S Midhun, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Siddhesh Lad, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal.