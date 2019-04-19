IPL 2019: Match 36, RR vs MI - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players

Rajasthan Royals will host Mumbai Indians in the 36th fixture of IPL 2019.

The first fixture of the Saturdays' doubleheader will witness a Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians face-off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 20.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have played 21 completed fixtures against each other and the Mumbaikars edges out opponents with 11 wins.

Head to Head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: The Royals hold a dominant record at this venue with five wins in their seven head to head games against the Mumbai Indians.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier clash on April 12, batting first, Mumbai posted commanding 187/5 in their 20 overs. But the Jos Buttler's incredible 43-ball 89 guided Royals to their second win of the season.

Mumbai Indians

The Mumbaikars are comfortably residing on the second position on the league table, and will aim to solidify their playoff stance with a win against the struggling Rajasthan Royals.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock & Kieron Pollard

Rohit Sharma (223 runs) and Quinton de Kock (313 runs) are the consistent run getters for the franchise. Both shared a 96-run opening stand in the reverse fixture, and will be itching to provide another solid start against the Royals. While Hardik Pandya (218 runs), Surya Kumar Yadav (205 runs) and Kieron Pollard (185 runs) provide solidity to the middle order. Where Yadav loves to play steadily, other two are known for their power-hitting, and they will be expected to come out thrashing against Rajasthan.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga & Deepak Chahar

Jasprit Bumrah (10 wickets) dominance with the ball continues, and he will be skipper's main weapon against the Royals. While Lasith Malinga's yorkers legacy adds an international flavour to their lineup. The Sri Lankan has shared eight wickets in just five outings is likely to rattle the opponents early. Deepak Chahar's 3/19 against Delhi is a welcome boost for the MI and he alongside Krunal Pandya, who picked 3/34 in earlier clash against same opponents, will be expected to keep the Royals in check.

Expected Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals

With just two wins in their eight games, the Royals find themselves in a do-or-die situation against the Mumbaikars. But they have beaten them in their earlier clash and this should give them some much needed confidence ahead of the clash.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson & Ajinkya Rahane

Jos Buttler (311 runs) has been their X-factor with the bat and their chances of revival mostly depends on his performance. While Rahul Tripathi struck his first fifty of the season after being promoted to opened the innings last time and he will be expected to make a similar contribution against the MI. While Ajinkya Rahane (201 runs) and Sanju Samson (204 runs) are their next best options in terms of runs scored, and the management will need these two to crack decent knocks in the next game.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Jofra Archer & Shreyas Gopal

Jofra Archer (10 wickets) and Shreyas Gopal (8 wickets) have been the only regular scalpers for the Royals so far, and the skipper will need them to snare few wickets in the powerplays. While to address this department they might reconsider Ben Stokes (6 wickets) into the XI and in that case, Ish Sodhi might be asked to vacant that overseas slot. While the skipper will also need Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawan Kulkarni (both 5 wickets) to level up their game and pick few wickets in the next game.

Expected Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (W), Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner/Steven Smith, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi and Rahul Tripathi.