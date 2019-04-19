IPL 2019: Match 37, DC vs KXIP - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players

Delhi Capitals will host the Kings XI Punjab in the second encounter of Saturday's doubleheader.

With five wins and four defeats, both Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab find them lying in the middle of the IPL table, and will look to march further, when they face each other in the 37th fixture of IPL 2019 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 19.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have shared the field in 23 IPL fixtures and the latter edge out the former by 14-9.

Head to Head at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium: The Kotla tends to witness nerve-wracking encounters between these sides, and decides to remain neutral at 5-5.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier clash on April 1, batting first, KXIP posted competitive 166/9 in their quota of 20 overs. The Capitals then suffered an unexpected batting collapse to concede a 14 run defeat.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

After three successive wins, Delhi's momentum was halted by the Mumbai Indians last time out and they would love to make a solid comeback against the KXIP.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Prithvi Shaw

An unexpected batting order collapse meant that the Delhi boys were deprived of their fourth consecutive win. With Shikhar Dhawan (35 runs from 22 balls) being the top scorer for the hosts. While the other players to cross the 20-run mark were Prithvi Shaw (20 runs from 24 balls) and Axar Patel (26 runs from 23 balls). Except them, all key batsmen including Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Colin Munro failed to reach double figures, which they must rectify against Punjab.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, and Amit Mishra

Kagiso Rabada continues to solidify his command over the Purple table with 19 wickets and is likely to conquer the Kings with his tidy yorkers. While Chris Morris with 11 wickets is there next best striker and his spell will be crucial for the hosts. Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel are dealing with economical spells, but the skipper will need them to pick few wickets as well.

Expected Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (W), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul/Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, and Ishant Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

On the flipside, Punjab bounced back in the previous game against Rajasthan to end their losing run and will take the field to replicate their earlier show against the Capitals.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle

KL Rahul is having an ominous run and currently occupies the second spot in the orange cap charts with 387 runs. While Chris Gayle is not too far with 352 runs in his eight outings, and the openers are likely to provide another strong contribution at the top.

While Mayank Agarwal (225 runs) and David Miller (171 runs) are two most impactful players in the middle and the performance of these two becomes even more crucial, if the top order fails to exert a decent start.

Bowling

Key bowlers - Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin

Sam Curran (4/11) was KXIP's key striker in the reverse fixture against the same opponents, as he bowled a match changing spell to turn the game in the Kings favour, and the all-rounder will be eager to replicate his show on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami (12 wickets) and skipper Ravichandran Ashwin (11 wickets) have been Punjab's most successful strikers and will be expected to add few more to their wickets tally. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh made a fascinating start to his league career by snaring two crucial slaps of Jos Butter and Ajinkya Rahane against Rajasthan, and will be eager to have another go, if he gets selected against the Capitals.

Expected Playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, KL Rahul (W), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicolas Pooran (W), David Miller, Mandeep Singh and Murugan Ashwin/Arshdeep Singh.