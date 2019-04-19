×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 37, DC vs KXIP - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
57   //    19 Apr 2019, 16:39 IST

Delhi Capitals will host the Kings XI Punjab in the second encounter of Saturday's doubleheader.
Delhi Capitals will host the Kings XI Punjab in the second encounter of Saturday's doubleheader.

With five wins and four defeats, both Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab find them lying in the middle of the IPL table, and will look to march further, when they face each other in the 37th fixture of IPL 2019 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 19.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have shared the field in 23 IPL fixtures and the latter edge out the former by 14-9.

Head to Head at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium: The Kotla tends to witness nerve-wracking encounters between these sides, and decides to remain neutral at 5-5.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier clash on April 1, batting first, KXIP posted competitive 166/9 in their quota of 20 overs. The Capitals then suffered an unexpected batting collapse to concede a 14 run defeat.

Delhi Capitals


Delhi Capitals (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Delhi Capitals (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

After three successive wins, Delhi's momentum was halted by the Mumbai Indians last time out and they would love to make a solid comeback against the KXIP.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Prithvi Shaw

An unexpected batting order collapse meant that the Delhi boys were deprived of their fourth consecutive win. With Shikhar Dhawan (35 runs from 22 balls) being the top scorer for the hosts. While the other players to cross the 20-run mark were Prithvi Shaw (20 runs from 24 balls) and Axar Patel (26 runs from 23 balls). Except them, all key batsmen including Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Colin Munro failed to reach double figures, which they must rectify against Punjab.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, and Amit Mishra

Advertisement

Kagiso Rabada continues to solidify his command over the Purple table with 19 wickets and is likely to conquer the Kings with his tidy yorkers. While Chris Morris with 11 wickets is there next best striker and his spell will be crucial for the hosts. Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel are dealing with economical spells, but the skipper will need them to pick few wickets as well.

Expected Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (W), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul/Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, and Ishant Sharma.


Kings XI Punjab


Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

On the flipside, Punjab bounced back in the previous game against Rajasthan to end their losing run and will take the field to replicate their earlier show against the Capitals.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle

KL Rahul is having an ominous run and currently occupies the second spot in the orange cap charts with 387 runs. While Chris Gayle is not too far with 352 runs in his eight outings, and the openers are likely to provide another strong contribution at the top.

While Mayank Agarwal (225 runs) and David Miller (171 runs) are two most impactful players in the middle and the performance of these two becomes even more crucial, if the top order fails to exert a decent start.

Bowling

Key bowlers - Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin

Sam Curran (4/11) was KXIP's key striker in the reverse fixture against the same opponents, as he bowled a match changing spell to turn the game in the Kings favour, and the all-rounder will be eager to replicate his show on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami (12 wickets) and skipper Ravichandran Ashwin (11 wickets) have been Punjab's most successful strikers and will be expected to add few more to their wickets tally. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh made a fascinating start to his league career by snaring two crucial slaps of Jos Butter and Ajinkya Rahane against Rajasthan, and will be eager to have another go, if he gets selected against the Capitals.

Expected Playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, KL Rahul (W), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicolas Pooran (W), David Miller, Mandeep Singh and Murugan Ashwin/Arshdeep Singh.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Shreyas Iyer KXIP vs DC
Advertisement
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 37, DC vs KXIP: Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - April 1st, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: How the teams could line up
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 13, KXIP vs DC: One impact player from either team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Why Rishabh Pant's wicket was the turning point in the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: 5 key moments in the match
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 24; MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing XI, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Yesterday
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us