IPL 2019, Match 37, DC vs KXIP: Head to Head stats and Probable playing XI

DC

The 37th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 20 April at 8 PM IST between the Delhi Capitals and the Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

DC have won five matches and lost four to be placed at the third position in the IPL points table. On the other hand, KXIP find themselves at the fourth position, having won five matches and lost four.

Ahead of the encounter between the two sides tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The DC vs KXIP rivalry has seen 23 matches being played so far, with KXIP having won 14 of those games and DC the remaining 9. Both teams have never managed to win the title even once.

This is the second encounter between these two teams this season, with KXIP winning the first one by 14 runs.

Probable XI

Delhi Capitals

Sandeep Lamichhane

DC could bring Sandeep Lamichhane to replace Keemo Paul who had a poor outing, with both bat and ball, against MI. There are no other changes expected.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab

Nicholas Pooran

KXIP are likely to stick with the same XI which defeated RR on Tuesday. This means Nicholas Pooran will get one more chance despite his poor performance.

Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh.