IPL 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Buttler and Rahul will look to start their respective campaigns with a bang

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will kick off their IPL campaigns on Monday, 25th March at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Rajasthan Royals will see their star batsman Steve Smith return but Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side this season. Royals have a good batting depth and Smith's arrival will strengthen their batting. RR's bowling looks a bit weaker when compared to Punjab's and their spin attack especially seems inexperienced and seems no match for Punjab's spinners, at least on paper.

KL Rahul is a key player for Punjab at the top and Chris Gayle too is in brilliant form right now. Mayank Agarwal has been in good touch of late and Punjab's top 3 holds the key to their success.

If Kings XI Punjab bat first

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a batting track and if Punjab bat first, they can set a huge target for RR to chase. With plenty of firepower in their ranks, they must also ensure that they don't lose early wickets in order to post a big total, though.

If things go their way, they can easily score a total excess of 170 runs.

If Rajasthan Royals bat first

If RR bat first, the likes of Buttler, Smith, Samson and Stokes can pile on the runs in their home ground where they'll be egged on by their passionate fans. Punjab's death bowling and the presence of mystery spinners like Mujeeb and Varun can make some damage control but RR can easily score 180 runs or more.

Though both the sides look equal in terms of their squad strength, KXIP have better depth and more X-Factor players in their side. RR can certainly pose a big challenge to Punjab but if their bowlers do a decent job, this match is Punjab's to win as their players appear to be in better form ahead of this encounter.

