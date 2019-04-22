IPL 2019: Match 40, RR vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

Can the resurgent Royals beat Delhi Capitals?

IPL 2019 has reached it's business end and each match is of extreme importance to the teams. There is a cluster of teams on the points table that are in contention for a place in the playoffs. Delhi Capitals has comeback strongly after a couple of dramatic losses in the first half of the tournament and is sitting at 3rd place in the points table. Rajasthan Royals is lingering at 7th place on the points table but looked a different side in the win against Mumbai Indians under Steven Smith.

Players to watch out for

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer played a mature knock against Kings XI Punjab in the Capitals' last game and got his team off the line safely without any batting wobble. Iyer has lead the side well and has acted like a glue that holds Delhi's middle order together.

Despite leaking too many runs, Sandeep Lamichhane has succeeded in picking up crucial wickets. Rabada might not be available for the latter half of the tournament and Delhi will expect Lamichhane to be their strike weapon in Rabada's absence.

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith looked like a player who was low on confidence until the match against Mumbai Indians. The extra responsibility of leading the side seems to have got the best out of Smith who will be eager to get back in form going into the World Cup.

Shreyas Gopal has been a revelation for Rajasthan Royals this season. The leg-spinner has shown big heart and hasn't been afraid of bowling to the big guns. A couple of more impressive performances and he might be in the reckoning for a place in the national side too.

Who will win today's match?

Even though Rajasthan Royals showed signs of resurgence against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals will start as favorites against the Royals. Delhi has depth in it's bowling attack and has got some destructive batsmen in the batting line-up. Delhi will look to get closer to the playoff spot with a win against the Royals.