IPL 2019: Match 41, CSK vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Sujith M FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 579 // 23 Apr 2019, 08:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CSK vs SRH, Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

After a heartbreaking one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy stadium, MS Dhoni & Co. will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk on Tuesday. Chennai Super Kings lost back to back games against SRH and RCB, and dropped to second in the points table.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won back to back games, after losing three on the trot. A win for CSK will take them back to the No.1 position in the points table and for SRH, a win means they are only behind CSK and DC in the standings.

If CSK bat first

Games here have all been low scoring up until now. Chepauk track has been slow throughout the season and spinners enjoy bowling on a wicket like this all day. Expect another low scoring contest here and with Sunrisers having one of the best bowling units in IPL, Chennai batsmen are going to have a hard time.

Also, except Dhoni, none of the CSK batsmen are in any sort of form and they would not want to aim high if they bat first. Expect a score of around 140 from CSK.

If SRH bat first

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are in blistering form this season. They have scored four hundred-run partnerships in IPL 2019 so far. However, SRH have always struggled when these two get out early. Chepauk is not an ideal wicket for stroke play and certainly will not suit their style of play.

SRH will be wary of this and would want to start cautiously. They also would want to settle for a score from around 140 on a wicket where run scoring is tough.

Who will win?

It is a close contest between two teams with a good bowling attack but at home, Dhoni always has the advantage over Williamson. Expect Chennai Super Kings to prevail.