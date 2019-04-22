IPL 2019, Match 41, CSK vs SRH: Why CSK will win the match

Chennai Super Kings have now lost 2 matches in a row (Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20)

After a host of victories in the first phase of IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are now on a two-match losing streak after MS Dhoni's lions came up short against SRH and RCB in away matches. While Dhoni missed the encounter against SRH, his stupendous knock against RCB could not take his team over the line.

CSK are currently placed at the top of the points table with 7 victories in 10 matches. They are just one win away from sealing their place in the play-offs and are expected to lock their position when they take the field against SRH at Chepauk.

SRH had comprehensively beaten CSK by 6 wickets when the two teams met at Hyderabad but this time CSK will have the home advantage and the fans at Chepauk will play the role of their twelfth man. Also, Harbhajan Singh or Karn Sharma may return to the team as the pitch will offer assistance to the spinners.

CSK's bowlers have done well in all the matches but it has been their batting which has let the team down. MS Dhoni has been the only saving grace for the team's batting department while seasoned pros like Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis are yet to come to the party.

MS Dhoni might be forced to take tough calls for the battle against SRH as there are many talented players like Murali Vijay, Sam Billings and Dhruv Shorey warming the benches.

Murali Vijay has played a lot of cricket at Chepauk and hence he should walk into the playing XI in place of Suresh Raina. This may help CSK solve their top order problems and then players like Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and DJ Bravo can take the team in a comfortable position.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are the only two players that CSK need to take care of and with the conditions being spin-friendly, Bairstow might be taken out of the equation very soon. Amongst the opposition bowlers, CSK need to handle Rashid Khan properly.

If they execute these plans properly, you can put your money on the Men in Yellow to become the first team to qualify for IPL 2019 play-offs.

