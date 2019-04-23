IPL 2019, Match 42, RCB vs KXIP: Match Preview and Stats

The 42nd match of IPL 2019 will be played on 24th April at 8 PM IST between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kings XI Punjab at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

RCB have won only three matches and lost seven so far this season, and are at the bottom of the IPL points table. On the other hand, KXIP are in the fifth position, having won five matches and lost five.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The RCB vs KXIP rivalry has seen 23 matches being played so far. KXIP have won 12 of those games while RCB have managed to win the remaining 11. Neither of the teams has ever gone all the way in the tournament though, so in that respect they are evenly matched.

When these teams met each other last season, RCB won both the matches. They also won their earlier encounter this season, at Mohali.

Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Umesh Yadav

RCB are likely to stick with the same team which defeated CSK on Sunday. This means Umesh Yadav will get one more chance despite leaking runs with the ball.

Probable XI: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Kings XI Punjab

Nicholas Pooran

KXIP could replace Sam Curran with Nicholas Pooran. There are no other changes expected.

Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran / Nicholas Pooran, Harpreet Brar, Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh.