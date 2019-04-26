IPL 2019: Match 44, CSK vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 29 // 26 Apr 2019, 07:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com

There is no doubt that Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians form one of the biggest rivalries in IPL history. Both teams are nicely placed in the points table at the moment with CSK at the top with 16 points and MI on the third place with 12 points.

CSK were on a roll, winning seven out of their first eight games. They did lose two in a row before returning to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game. Meanwhile, MI might’ve lost their last game but they have won five out of their last seven games. They have been in good form and hence, it sets up an exciting game. Moreover, MI were the only team to beat CSK in the first eight games.

The pitch at the Chepauk has been under the scanner throughout this season. It has produced slow and low tracks and there haven’t been big scores at this venue. However, when CSK played SRH a couple of days ago, it did look like the best track of the season at the Chepauk as despite assisting spinners a little, the ball came on to the bat nicely and shot-making was a lot easier.

If CSK bat first:

CSK’s batting line-up hasn’t really lived up to expectation and set the stage on fire. Shane Watson finally returned to form in the last game against SRH as he struck a fine 96. He looked woefully out of form before that game.

Faf du Plessis started well but has faded away in the last couple of games while Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu haven’t really come to the party this season. It’s all been MS Dhoni and he’s done quite a bit of scoring for CSK this season.

Hence, it’s been a dodgy season so far for the CSK batsmen but they will be hoping for a similar track that was produced against SRH. Thus, if they bat first, they could score in excess of 160.

If MI bat first:

The MI batting line-up has blown hot and cold a tad this season. While Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have failed to convert their starts, Quinton de Kock has been really good at the top of the order.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have played the finisher’s role really well and Pandya, in particular, has been superb. However, MI have struggled in the middle part of the innings and have been guilty of losing wickets and momentum in that middle phase.

Thus, if MI bat first, they could end up scoring 170 or more. They will also hope that the Chepauk pitch plays well.

Advertisement

Who will win?

This promises to be a mouth-watering contest. With 16 points, CSK are almost certain to make it to the playoffs while MI need a couple more wins to assure themselves a top-four spot. Both teams are evenly matched up at this point.

However, with CSK not having lost a single game at Chepauk this year, they might well continue their winning streak at home in Chennai. Hence, they might pip MI in this high octane clash.