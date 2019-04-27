IPL 2019: Match 45, RR vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Sujith M

Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane, Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

IPL 2019 has reached its business end where teams cannot afford to relax as every game is a potential knockout for most teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad travel to the Pink City to take on the Royals in Match 45 of IPL 2019.

It is a must-win game for the Rajasthan Royals, who are seventh in the points table with just four wins from 11 games so far. On the other hand, a win for SRH will take them to 12 points and strengthen their chances of finishing in the top four.

If RR Bat first

Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous IPL fixture but their top order batting failed. They have struggled after the departure of Jos Buttler and depend a lot on Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, and Steve Smith to give them a good start.

The innings of Riyan Parag against KKR could not have come at a better time for RR. Against a good bowling line up, expect a score of around 150 to 160 from Royals.

If SRH Bat first

The departure of Jonny Bairstow will have a huge impact on SRH. However, Manish Pandey's timely return to form will be a huge relief. David Warner is the key once again and the Orange Cap holder has been in phenomenal form this season.

WIth Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, and Shakib Al Hasan in the middle order, expect SRH to post a score of around 160.

Who will win?

Both sides have a fragile middle order and depend a lot on the top three to deliver. Not much to differentiate the bowling attack, despite SRK having Rashik Khan in their ranks.

RR has been inconsistent this season but playing at home gives them the advantage. Expect Rajasthan Royals to prevail in this all-important fixture.