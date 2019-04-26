×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 45, RR vs SRH - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
46   //    26 Apr 2019, 22:10 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Image Courtesy - iplt20/BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Image Courtesy - iplt20/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will visit Jaipur for the 45th fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2019 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, April 27.

Head to Head Overall Stats:  Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played each other in 10 games and the Orange Army leads the scoreline with six wins.

Head to Head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: This will be Sunrisers' third visit to the desert land, while the previous stats for matches at the stadium remain neutral with both teams emerging victorious in one game.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier clash on March 29, batting first, the Royals rode on Sanju Samson (102* runs from 55 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane's (70 runs from 49 balls) knocks to post a commanding 198/2 on the board.

But, David Warner (69 runs from 37 balls), Jonny Bairstow (45 runs from 28 balls) and Vijay Shankar's (35 runs from 15 balls) quick knocks overturned the results in the opponents favour, as Hyderabad registered a five wicket win with an over to spare.

Playoff scenarios: SRH currently are on 10 points and need to win at least three of their remaining four fixtures to make a crack in the playoffs, whereas RR are on 8 points and must win all three of their remaining fixtures in a hope to secure their playoff berth on the basis of higher NRR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Courtesy - iplt20/BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Courtesy - iplt20/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their previous game against the CSK and will be in search of a quick turnaround against the Rajasthan Royals.

Batting

Key Batsmen - David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Manish Pandey

Advertisement

Hyderabad faced a certain blow with one of their top two strikers leaving the boat due to the national call-up. In the absence of Jonny Bairstow, the batting will mostly rely on the likes of David Warner and Manish Pandey.

Whereas Warner is leading the Orange Cap charts, Pandey showed the glimpse of his talent with a 43-ball 83 against CSK. The return of skipper Kane Williamson is expected to fill Bairstow's void, and the Kiwi will be eager to lay down a strong show on Saturday.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Both Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma have snared ten wickets so far and will be expected to make major blows to the opponents. Moreover, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8 wickets) and Khaleel Ahmed (7 wickets) are the other key wicket-takers for the Sunrisers and are expected to come out with their best against the Royals.

Expected Playing XI

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (Image Courtesy - ipl20/BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals (Image Courtesy - ipl20/BCCI)

The Royals have already lost their three key players in Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler, which means they have a daunting task of making wholesale changes in the squad ahead of the clash.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson

Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith are the vital cogs in the Royals line up. Both have scored 352 and 297 runs so far, and these two will have take the responsibility to get the Royals through to a competitive total.

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten century during their earlier meet against Hyderabad and he will be eager to replicate it on Saturday. However, the team will also have a lot of hopes on Riyan Parag after his match defining 47 run knock against the KKR.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, and Oshane Thomas

In the absence of Archer, Shreyas Gopal is going to be Steve's key striker against the Sunrisers. Gopal (13 wickets) is also team's leading wicket taker this season and will be expected to send early shivers in the opponents camp.

While Varun Aaron, who was adjudged man of the match for his economical 2/20 against Riders, will be eager to dent SRH too. Except these two, Oshane Thomas and Liam Livingstone are the other aspirants with capability of making the opponents sweat with their bowling variations.

Expected Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (W), Steve Smith (C), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron and Ish Sodhi.


Tags:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Kane Williamson Steve Smith SRH vs RR RR vs SRH Head to Head
Advertisement
IPL 2019, Match 45, RR vs SRH: Match preview and key stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH: Venue stats, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: Probable playing XI and key players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 8, SRH vs RR Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 8, SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 29th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 8 RR vs SRH: RR probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs SRH - Head to head record, probable XI, and players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 7, SRH vs RR: Player of the Match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: Three predicted changes for today’s game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH v RR: 5 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Yesterday
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 62/5 (10.3 ov)
LIVE
Chennai Super Kings need 94 runs to won from 9.3 overs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us