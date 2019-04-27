IPL 2019: Match 46, DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 253 // 27 Apr 2019, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Things are getting pretty exciting as far as the race for the playoffs is concerned. While Chennai Super Kings are at the top of the table with 16 points, two teams are at 14 points while a couple more are at 10 points. Moreover, none of the teams are out of contention in IPL 2019.

Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll in the last couple of weeks. However, Shreyas Iyer-led side has won just a couple of games at home this season.

Meanwhile, RCB have won three in a row and two of them were nail-biters. However, they suffered a setback as Dale Steyn has gone back to South Africa after inflammation to his shoulder. Moreover, Moeen Ali has left the team as well due to international assignments for England.

It should be a fascinating contest as Virat Kohli returns to his home ground, the Ferozshah Kotla.

If DC bat first:

The Delhi Capitals batting has revolved around their Indian core. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have all made in excess of 300 runs this season. They have been pretty consistent as well.

Pant has been guilty of throwing his wicket away but in the last game, he scored a solid 78 to take his team home against RR. Colin Ingram hasn’t really hit his straps and Prithvi Shaw has constantly thrown it away after a start.

Hence, if DC bat first we could expect a score in excess of 170. They also have the likes of Axar Patel and Chris Morris, who are quality hitters coming down the order.

If RCB bat first:

There was a lot of burden on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to get the bulk of the runs. It still is and they continue to perform but other RCB batsmen have chipped in too. Parthiv Patel has been brilliant at the top. He has given RCB some really good starts.

Meanwhile, it’ll interesting to see who replaces Ali. Hence, if RCB bat first, we may just see some fireworks and a score of 170 or more might be made on this track.

Who will win?

These are two teams that have never won an IPL trophy. However, this season both their fortunes have been contrasting as one is at the second place and the other at the bottom. RCB may just pip DC to make it four in a row.