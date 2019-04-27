×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 46, DC vs RCB - Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI and Key Players

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
188   //    27 Apr 2019, 10:24 IST

Who will come away with the points in this match? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Who will come away with the points in this match? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The capital city will be packed with home and visiting fans on Sunday as the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore square off under the scorching sun on April 28th for match 46 of Vivo IPL 2019.

Both these teams are on opposite ends of the table but Delhi will have to win games in their home ground, something which they have struggled to do up until now.

RCB have kept their season alive by winning 4 of their last 5 games and they need to continue winning if they want to keep their chances of making the playoffs alive.

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals have given a spirited performance this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
The Delhi Capitals have given a spirited performance this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Batting

Key Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant

The Delhi Capitals' top order is one of the strongest in the league but they have struggled a bit while batting at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The in-form Rishabh Pant will have to take on the RCB spinners on this slow surface while Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan must not lose their wicket early in the innings.

Their win against the Rajasthan Royals showed that the side was able in handling pressure and with players like Sherfane Rutherford down the order, Delhi can pile on the runs against RCB's weak bowling attack.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichchane, and and Axar Patel

Delhi's bowling, on the other hand has been brilliant this season and their lead pacer, Kagiso Rabada is on the top of the wicket-takers' charts with 23 wickets from 11 matches. He has been their go-to bowler all season and will want to confirm the side's playoffs qualification before he leaves for World Cup preparations.

Their spinners, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichchane and Axar Patel have constantly been rotated and they will have a huge role to play in this spin-friendly wicket. Lamichchane especially will be looking to trouble Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers with his leg-spin early on in the innings.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan,Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichchane, Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB's bowlers have done the job for them in the last couple of games. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
RCB's bowlers have done the job for them in the last couple of games. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Batting

Key Batsmen: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers

RCB's batting is their biggest strength and in their last 3 games, they have played with their strength and have posted huge totals on the board and trusted their bowlers to do enough in order to defend the total. Parthiv Patel has been impressive all season but he must understand that he's not a pinch hitter and must convert his starts to big scores.

Kohli must make some runs in this game after a couple of barren innings while de Villiers will look to carry on his momentum and thrash the Delhi bowlers. These two have always been key to their chances and even if one of them fires, RCB are looking at a very big score.

Marcus Stoinis too has done a good job in finishing off innings while they will have to bring someone in instead of Moeen Ali who has left for England.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

RCB's bowling has been good in the last couple of games and even in Dale Steyn's absence, the side has been able to take early wickets though they are leaking a lot of runs in the middle overs. Navdeep Saini has been brilliant this season and his energetic, fiery brand of pace bowling will be key against Delhi who have been the leaders in losing early wickets.

Umesh Yadav too has done a good job with the new ball while doing an average job during the death overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, however, will be the key bowler on this Delhi track and the side's leading wicket-taker will want to spin a web around the Delhi batsmen.

Predicted Playing XI

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Wahington Sundar, Tim Southee Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini


Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant RCB vs DC RCB vs DC Head to Head
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Match 20 RCB vs DC Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 20, RCB vs DC: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 20, RCB vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 20, RCB vs DC, Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Injury updates, Pitch report, Weather forecast & Head to Head Records - April 7th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs DC - Venue Stats, Head-to-Head Stats, Key Players & Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 20 | RCB vs DC | Match Preview | Pitch Report
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore's probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 34, DC vs MI - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 26, KKR vs DC - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Yesterday
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us