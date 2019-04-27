IPL 2019, Match 47, KKR vs MI: Match preview and key stats

Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma (image credits: iplt20.com)

The 47th match of IPL 2019 will be played on 28th April at 8 PM IST between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

MI have won seven matches and lost four so far this season, and are at the second position on the IPL points table. On the other hand, KKR are in the sixth position, having won four matches and lost seven.

MI are coming to this match after beating CSK at their home by 46 runs. KKR lost their last match against Rajasthan by 3 wickets.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The KKR vs MI rivalry has seen 23 matches being played so far. MI have won 18 of those games, while KKR have managed to win just five. Overall, MI have won the title thrice while KKR have won it twice.

This is the first encounter between these two teams in this season. When they met each other in the last season, MI won both the matches.

Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Harry Gurney (image credits: iplt20.com)

The only change expected for KKR is that they could replace Carlos Brathwaite with Harry Gurney.

Advertisement

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Suni Narine, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians

Mayank Markande (Image credits: iplt20.com)

MI could possibly replace Anukul Roy with Mayank Markande. There are no other changes expected in the team which defeated CSK on Friday.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Anukul Roy / Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Yarra Prithviraj, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Siddhesh Lad, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Yuvraj Singh, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal.