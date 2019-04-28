IPL 2019, Match 48, SRH vs KXIP: Match preview and key stats

Action from KXIP vs SRH match earlier this season (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 48th match of IPL 2019 will be played on 29th April at 8pm IST between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Both KXIP and SRH have won five matches and lost six so far this season. But SRH are at the fourth position, one position ahead of KXIP, on the IPL points table based on the net run rate.

SRH are coming to this match after losing to RR by 7 wickets. KXIP too lost their last match, against RCB by 17 runs.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The SRH vs KXIP rivalry has seen 13 matches being played so far. SRH have won 9 of those games, while KXIP have managed to win the remaining 4. Overall, SRH have won the title once while KXIP have never managed to win it even once.

This is the second encounter between these two teams in this season, with KXIP winning the first one by 6 wickets.

Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mohammad Nabi

SRH could consider replacing Shakib Al Hasan with Mohammad Nabi. There are no other changes expected. This means Martin Guptill will have to wait more to get a game.

Advertisement

Probable XI: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan / Mohammed Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

Kings XI Punjab

Sam Curran

KXIP could replace Hardus Viljoen with Sam Curran. There are no other changes expected.

Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran / Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Billy Stanlake, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh.