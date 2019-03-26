IPL 2019, Match 5, DC vs CSK: 3 things the fans would be eagerly waiting for

Cricket fraternity is divided into two after yesterday's dismissal of Jos Buttler by Ravichandran Ashwin. Although what Ashwin did is legally allowed, it certainly did diminish the quality of the match. It was a solid game of T20 cricket which sadly will be remembered only for this controversial dismissal.

After Chris Gayle took the RR bowlers to the cleaners, a late assault by Sarfaraz Khan helped KXIP post 184 runs on the board. Everything seemed to be going fine with RR as they coasted to 72-0 in 8 overs. Then Ashwin got the better of his opposition captain, Ajinkya Rahane and from there the momentum shifted.

It was a close encounter which went till the 20th over. But what happened with Jos Buttler is certainly not right. However, one has to let go of the past and look forward to the remaining games.

In tonight's clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, hosts Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings. Both teams are coming off convincing victories. While CSK's bowling derailed RCB's batting lineup in the opening match of the season, DC were clinical against a strong MI team.

One can expect fireworks and a close contest when these two sides take on each other in a pitch that should offer something for the batsmen and bowlers. Here's looking at why everyone would be eagerly looking forward to tonight's match:

#1. Can Rishabh Pant continue on his belligerent attacking ways?

Among the key takeaways from the MI vs DC encounter, was the return to form for Yuvraj Singh and most importantly, the continuation of Rishabh Pant's outstanding form for Delhi Capitals. He was in marauding form in the match against Mumbai Indians.

The platform was set for him to come in and display his attacking stroke play and he didn't let anyone down. He could trust the bounce and pace at the Wankhede stadium and he used it to his advantage.

Everyone will be waiting to see if Pant can repeat his heroics against a CSK bowling attack whose spinners are in high spirits after the first game. Pant tonked seven sixes against MI. Can he continue with this rich vein of form that yielded 78 of 27 balls? Or will MSD's CSK have some tricks up their sleeve too keep a check on him? Certainly, a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

