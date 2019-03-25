×
IPL 2019: Match 5, DC vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

Sujith M
ANALYST
Preview
166   //    25 Mar 2019, 09:29 IST

Chennai Super Kings, Image Courtesy:IPLT20.com
Chennai Super Kings, Image Courtesy:IPLT20.com

Chennai Super Kings got off to the best possible start this season as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener on Saturday. MS Dhoni & Co. will make the trip to Delhi to take on the Delhi Capitals, who are off to a blistering start with a thumping win over the three-time champions Mumbai Indians.

CSK spinners won the game for them at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium and on the other hand, DC's batting won them the game on Sunday against the Mumbai Indians as Pant demolished Mumbai bowlers.

If DC bat first:

Delhi Capitals showed on Sunday that they are arguably the best batting lineup in IPL this season. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, and Shreyas Iyer are destructive on their day. They also have Keemo Paul and Axar Patel to finish off the innings.

One can expect 180+ score from this supremely talented batting lineup on any day and if CSK fails to pick up early wickets, another 200+ score is on the cards.

If CSK bat first:

Chennai Super Kings have a well-balanced squad and possesses some quality batsmen in their lineup. Shane Watson can destroy any bowling attack on his day and Suresh Raina too can do the same.

The likes of Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav form the core of CSK's middle order. They also have Bravo and Jadeja at the end. If they bat first, one can expect a score of around 170.

Who will win?

CSK and DC played each other on 18 occasions in IPL so far. Chennai won the game 12 times and DC emerged victorious on six occasions. It is not an easy game to predict but the presence of MS Dhoni and his Midas touch swings it in Chennai's favor.

