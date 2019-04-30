IPL 2019, Match 50, CSK vs DC: Match preview and key stats

Chennai Super Kings (image credits: iplt20.com)

The 50th match of IPL 2019 will be played on 1st May at 8 PM IST between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Both teams have won eight matches and lost four so far. DC are the top of the IPL points table, just above CSK, on the basis of net run rate. Both teams have already qualified for the play-offs this year.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The CSK vs DC rivalry has seen 19 matches being played so far. CSK have won 13 of those games, while DC have managed to win the remaining 6. Overall, CSK have won the title thrice while DC have never managed to win it even once.

This is the second encounter between these two teams in this season, with CSK winning the first one by 6 wickets.

Probable XI

Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay scored 38 runs in his first game of the season and he is likely to retain his place. CSK could give Suresh Raina or Ambati Rayudu a break. MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja will likely come back and Dhruv Shorey and Mitchell Santner will sit out.

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu / Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Delhi Capitals:

Shefane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford will retain his place with on the back of his impressive performance against RCB. Sandeep Lamichhane will keep his place ahead of Chris Morris since the Chennai pitch assists spinners.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Lungisani Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Monu Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, David Willey.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.