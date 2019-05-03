IPL 2019, Match 53, DC vs RR: Match preview and key stats

Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer (image credits: iplt20.com)

The 53rd match of IPL 2019 will be played on 4th May at 4 PM IST between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

DC have won eight matches and lost five, and are at third position on the IPL points table. RR are placed at fifth position, having won five matches and lost seven, and one match ending in no result.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The DC vs RR rivalry has seen 19 matches being played so far. RR have won 11 of those games, while DC have managed to win the remaining 8. Overall, RR have won the title once while DC have never managed to win it even once.

This is the second encounter between these two teams in this season, with DC winning the first one by 6 wickets.

Probable XI

Delhi Capitals

Trent Boult

DC are likely to stick with the same team which lost to CSK on Wednesday. Kagiso Rabada is not fully fit which means Trent Boult will get one more chance despite his poor outing against CSK.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Jagadeesha Suchith.

Rajasthan Royals

Ashton Turner

Steven Smith has returned home for World Cup preparations and Ashton Turner is expected to replace him in the lineup. There are no other changes expected.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, S Midhun, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.