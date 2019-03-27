IPL 2019, Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: One key player from each team

The sixth match of IPL 2019 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on 27 March at 8 PM IST. Both teams have already won their first match of the tournament, and will be coming into this clash full of confidence.

KKR started their campaign by defeating SRH by 6 wickets. With 53 needed off the last 3 overs, Andre Russell made a mockery of the SRH bowling lineup and they chased down the target in 19.4 overs.

Russell remained not out at 49 from just 19 balls while Nitish Rana scored 68 runs from 47 balls at the top order.

On the other hand, KXIP won their first match against RR by 14 runs. For KXIP, Chris Gayle scored 79 runs from 47 balls and Sarfaraz Khan scored 46 from 29. Among the KXIP bowlers, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ankit Rajpoot picked 2 wickets each.

Out of the 23 KKR vs KXIP encounters in the IPL, KKR have won 15 and KXIP the remaining 8. Overall, KKR have won the IPL title twice and KXIP have never managed to win it even once.

On that note let’s have a look at one key player from each team, who may not necessarily be the biggest stars but would have a significant bearing on their team's chances.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana’s IPL numbers are pretty impressive. Last year he had a good season, with 304 runs from 15 matches, and this year he is opening the batting for KKR along with Chris Lynn.

Rana has continued with his good form at the start of IPL 2019, scoring 68 runs from 47 balls and laying the foundation for the chase in the match against RR. He would be expect to deliver more such performances and take his team to the top half of the table.

Kings XI Punjab - KL Rahul

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of the most technically sound batsmen in Indian cricket, but has been struggling for form in the last couple of years.

He had a poor start to this edition of IPL, scoring only 4 runs in the match against RR. With India’s No: 4 batting slot still open for the upcoming World Cup, Rahul will be expected to regain his rhythm soon and get some runs in the top order.

