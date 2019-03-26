×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Match 6, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Why KXIP will win the match

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
49   //    26 Mar 2019, 21:50 IST

Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI
Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders will play host to match 6 of IPL 2019 and will be up against Kings XI Punjab who are fresh off a pretty controversial win against Rajasthan Royals. Both the teams have hit the ground running and are in good form ahead of this fixture.

The pitch is expected to be a batsman-friendly pitch but will assist the seamers and the wrist spinners. KKR's home crowd will certainly turn up in numbers, especially after the thrilling win the last match and it won't be easy for Punjab.

Punjab's batting looked well-set and they looked in complete control of the opposition bowlers. Their bowling was average and Ashwin and Mujeeb were the only bowlers who escaped from Jos Buttler's onslaught.

Both the teams are equally capable of winning this match but let's take a look at why KXIP has better chances of winning.

Better fast bowlers

Mohammed Shami will be key this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Mohammed Shami will be
key
this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The Kings XI Punjab have an exciting pace bowling roster and though Sam Curran went for a lot of runs, he did manage to pick up a couple of crucial wickets.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled with good pace and hit the right lengths while Shami exhibited his quality last game.

With Andrew Tye available and on the fringes, this Punjab pace bowling lineup seems to be much better than KKR's and this may be their biggest advantage ahead of the match.

Better opening partnership

Gayle and Rahul look one of the most formidable opening pairs. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Gayle and Rahul look one of the most formidable opening pairs. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Advertisement

Punjab's greatest strength will be their opening partnership and especially Chris Gayle can't be ignored this season. If he gets going, he has all the chances of going berserk in the Eden Gardens and he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition within the span of few balls. KL Rahul was brilliant against all top teams last season and has a good record against the KKR spinners.

Also, none of the KKR seamers really swing the ball and this will allow him to settle down before launching himself at the opposition.

The same however can't be said about KKR as they don't have a permanent opening combo even though Nitish Rana excelled as an opener along with Chris Lynn.

Punjab seem to have the edge over KKR in terms of form, squad depth, as well as their pace bowling and hence, have a better chance of winning the match.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders Ravichandran Ashwin Andre Russell
Shreyas
ANALYST
'Clear your front foot and hit that one for a six'
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 6: Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI against Kings XI Punjab | StumpMic Cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 6, KKR vs KXIP Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP: KKR probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab | KXIP Predicted Playing XI | StumpMic Cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL Recap: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Last 4 Encounters
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab predicted playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 6, KKR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 27th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL History: 5 One-match wonders in the IPL 
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players whose careers blossomed after leaving KXIP
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 20/0 (2.2 ov)
LIVE
Chennai Super Kings need 128 runs to won from 17.4 overs
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us