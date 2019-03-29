×
IPL 2019, Match 7, RCB vs MI: 3 things you missed from the match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
156   //    29 Mar 2019, 01:21 IST

Hardik Pandya is a great asset of Mumbai Indians

The 7th match of IPL 2019 saw a close encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Rohit Sharma led team won the match by 6 runs.

The hosts won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. MI got off to a great start as Rohit Sharma kicked off the first innings with two fours in the first over. RCB couldn't get a single wicket by the end of the first power play as the Mumbai Indians raced away to 52/0 in first 6 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Quinton De Kock for 23 runs and provided RCB with the first breakthrough.

Rohit was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the 10th over. He scored 48 runs in just 33 balls. After the fall of both openers, it was Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav who shouldered the mantle for the next few overs. Amidst all the chaos, Yuvraj smashed in-form Chahal for 3 sixes in a row. However, the leggie had the last laugh as he dismissed the southpaw on the fourth ball of the same over.

After Yuvraj's dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav too was soon sent back to the pavilion. His dismissal was followed by a mini batting collapse. Hardik Pandya gave the final flourish to the innings by playing a handy cameo of 32 runs off just 14 balls and helped his team to post a score of 187 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing 188 in front of their home crowd, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a good start. Even though they lost their openers by the end of 7 overs, the RCB batsmen made sure that they keep the required run rate under their control. After the early dismissal of both the openers, the responsibility to take the team ahead fell on the shoulders of RCB's two batting stalwarts: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

The two greats steadily started taking their team near to the target. However, Kohli was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 14th over. After Kohli's wicket, de Villiers tried his best but could not take his team beyond the finishing line. With the help of a great comeback by the death bowlers, the Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the IPL 12.

Here are some unnoticed things from the match.

#1 Hardik Pandya hits the longest six of IPL 2019

Hardik Pandya is a great asset for Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya is a great asset for Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya was one of the players to watch out for in today's game. The 25-year old played a very handy inning which was one of the biggest reasons behind his team posting a mammoth total of 187 runs.

During his 32 runs cameo, the junior Pandya hit 3 sixes. Out of these 3, the lad hit a six of 104 metres on the penultimate ball of the last over. It is the longest six of IPL 12, till now.

