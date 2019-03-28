×
IPL 2019, Match 7, RCB vs MI: One key player from each team

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Feature
40   //    28 Mar 2019, 07:31 IST

The seventh match of IPL 2019 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, on March 28 at 8 PM IST. Both teams have lost their first match of the tournament.

RCB lost to CSK in the tournament opener by 7 wickets. Batting first on a turning pitch, RCB batsmen struggled to handle the CSK spinners, and they got all out for just 70 runs. For RCB, only Parthiv Patel managed to get into double digit with 29 runs from 35 balls.

On the other hand, MI lost their first match to DC by 37 runs. Chasing the total of 213, MI got all out for 176 in 19.2 overs. For MI, Yuvraj Singh scored 53 runs from 35 balls, but that alone was not enough.

Out of the 25 IPL matches between these two teams, MI have won 16 and RCB won the remaining 9. Overall, MI have won the IPL title thrice while RCB have never managed to win it even once.

On that note, let us have a look at one key player from each team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Currently, Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the best batsman across all the formats of the game. After taking over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, he has taken Indian cricket team to new heights. His IPL numbers are also pretty impressive.

But there is a debate going on for a while, about his captaincy skills, since he has never managed to win an IPL title. He got out for just 6 runs in the first match against CSK. Virat would be looking to score runs and change his team's fortune this year.

Mumbai Indians - Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghan
Mitchell McClenaghan
Mitchell McClenaghan is MI's go-to bowler in pressure situations. He has proved his ability to bowl in the death overs many times. Last season, he picked 14 wickets from 11 matches.

In the ongoing season, he picked 3 wickets in the first match. With Malinga not in a great form, there is a huge responsibility on his shoulders to deliver consistently in the upcoming matches. MI would expect him to be at his best against the power-packed batting lineup of RCB.

