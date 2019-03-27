IPL 2019, Match 7, RCB vs MI: Why MI are favourites to win the match

Mumbai look the favourites to win the match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

In the seventh match of IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to shake off the horrors of their opening fixture against CSK. The hosts will look to win their first home game where they will be hosting the Mumbai Indians who also are coming off a disappointing loss to the Delhi Capitals. Both the sides won't be too high on confidence.

The RCB batsmen need to hit top form at the earliest. Virat Kohli would like to see a more responsible approach from his batters in the match. On the other hand, MI did fare well with the bat but were at the receiving end of an onslaught from Rishabh Pant which even their ace death bowler, Jasprit Bumrah could not avert.

The stage is set for an intriguing clash as both the teams will look to open their account in the ongoing edition of the tournament. On that note, here's why MI look favourites to win the match.

Better Form of Batsmen

Yuvi looked simply majestic in his innings of 53. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Mumbai batsmen have certainly fared better than the RCB batsmen in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Although RCB batsmen need to be criticized for their performance against CSK in their opening match, the pitch on which the match was played was not suitable for hosting a T20 match too. Nevertheless, the confidence of RCB batsmen would considerably have been dented. Also, their batting order isn't set and Kohli opening the batting isn't as good as it used to sound.

Rohit Sharma has always been deadly against RCB and will look to continue his successful streak against them. They have good batting depth in their side and they will be the stronger batting side despite the strength RCB possess.

Better Pace Bowling Unit

McClenaghan has looked sprightly and has the knack of picking up early wickets. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Although MI's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's participation is in doubt, their pace bowling attack is much better than that of RCB. Mitchell McClenaghan can trouble the RCB batsmen early and young Rasikh Salam has looked exciting and has a lot of energy.

Malinga is expected to be in the playing XI and he can make an impact with his slingy deliveries. Hardik Pandya is an impulsive wicket-taker and they easily outclass the primarily Indian pace attack of RCB.

Though both the teams look similar in form, Mumbai has a more balanced team than RCB and they can pull off a win with relative ease in Bangalore.

