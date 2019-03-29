IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: Probable playing XI and key players

The eighth match of IPL 2019 will be played on March 29 at 8 PM IST, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both teams have lost their first match of the tournament. SRH lost to KKR in their first match by 6 wickets, while RR lost to KXIP by 14 runs.

The SRH vs RR rivalry has seen 9 matches being played in the IPL. SRH have won 5 of those and RR have managed to win the remaining 4.

SRH were the runners-up in the last edition of the IPL, while RR finished at the 4th position on the table. Both teams managed to win one match each when they met each other in IPL 2018.

On that note, let’s have a look at the key players for the two teams and their probable playing XI.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sanju Samson, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Stuart Binny, S Midhun, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat.

Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar has a chance to become India's back-up all-rounder in the World Cup squad, as cover for Hardik Pandya. He had his chances in India's recent series but some believe he didn't use them to the fullest.

Shankar has started this IPL season well with a 40 not out from 24 balls in the first match. He will have his chances in the coming matches as well, with both ball and bat.

Shankar would look to make better use of his opportunities to reserve his seat for the World Cup.

Rajasthan Royals - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is one player that everyone in England cricket is keenly watching. He hasn't got any opportunity to prove his caliber at the international level yet, but he is a hot name in the T20 circuit.

Even though Archer didn't pick any wicket in the first match, he conceded only 17 runs in his 4 overs. With the World Cup nearing, Archer would be expected to perform much better in the coming matches to put his case in front of the English selectors.

Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Johny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Kane Williamson, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma / Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadakat / Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

