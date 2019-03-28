IPL 2019: Match 8, SRH vs RR Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in the eight fixture of IPL 2019.

After losing their campaign openers against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will eye first points on the league table when they will clash in the eighth fixture of the IPL 2019 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, March 29.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The men from Hyderabad marginally edge out the Rajasthan Royals by claiming five wins in nine head to head games.

Head to Head at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Visaka) Stadium: Both sided have faced each other twice at this venue and the Royals are yet to register their maiden win against the Sunrisers in Hyderabad.

Pitch Report: The flat track at Visaka tends to slow down as the game progresses. This means that the spinners would enjoy bowling here.

Rajasthan Royals Perspective

The Royals lost their campaign opener against the Kings XI Punjab by 14 runs, but more than their defeat, the game was overshadowed by Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin controversial mankading moment, which certainly affected their momentum and lost their last seven wickets for just 16 runs. Though the Royals would like to put it aside and come out against Hyderabad with a positive frame of mind.

Batting

Key Players - Jos Buttler, Steve Smith & Ajinkya Rahane

Jos Buttler continued from where he left off in 2018 and smashed 69 runs from 43 balls before Ravi Ashwin Mankaded him. However, he looked in supreme touch during his stay and looks well set for another big knock here.

Steve Smith (20), Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Sanju Samson (30) all got their starts, which is a good sign for the team. While Ben Stokes became the victim of over-aggressiveness and concluded his innings just after two balls in search of back to back sixes, he might be guided to take a watchful approach in the next game.

Bowling

Key Players - Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes & Dhawan Kulkarni

Ben Stokes led the wicket chart by claiming two wickets against the Punjab but leaked away 48 runs in his four overs, which might be a matter of concern and the all-rounder is expected to rectify that in the next game.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer went wicketless in the previous game, However he was not an easy hit for the opponents and spent just 17 runs in his four overs. While Dhawan Kulkarni and Krishnappa Gowtham snared one wicket each and will be eager to conquer the opponents in the next game.

Expected Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (W), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Perspective

Sunrisers Hyderabad stumbled to a six-wicket defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, SRH hold a strong head to head record at their home ground and they will eye a strong comeback in their next fixture against the Royals.

Batting

Key Players - Kane Williamson, David Warner & Jonny Bairstow

Skipper Kane Williamson was rested in the previous game due to his injury, but the 2018 orange cap holder is expected to mark his return against the Royals.

Meanwhile, David Warner made a magnificent return against the Riders and scored a boundary-studded 85 (9 fours & 3 sixes) to enthrall the fans, and shared a 118-run opening wicket stand with Jonny Bairstow, who played a steady knock of 39 runs from 35 balls. Vijay Shankar also started in the proceedings by scoring a 24-ball 40 and they are expected to come out with a similar show against the Royals.

Bowling

Key Players - Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar & Siddharth Kaul

Rashid Khan was the most economical of the lot with figures of 1-26 from his four overs and star spinner is going through his best form and is expected to be their key striker against the RR.

While Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Shakib al Hasan also shared a scalp each, they were quite expensive in the end and these three alongside experienced Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will be backed to tighten their grip in the next encounter.

Expected Playing XI

Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

