×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 8, SRH vs RR Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
225   //    28 Mar 2019, 18:31 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in the eight fixture of IPL 2019.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in the
eight
fixture of IPL 2019.

After losing their campaign openers against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will eye first points on the league table when they will clash in the eighth fixture of the IPL 2019 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, March 29.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The men from Hyderabad marginally edge out the Rajasthan Royals by claiming five wins in nine head to head games.

Head to Head at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Visaka) Stadium: Both sided have faced each other twice at this venue and the Royals are yet to register their maiden win against the Sunrisers in Hyderabad.

Pitch Report: The flat track at Visaka tends to slow down as the game progresses. This means that the spinners would enjoy bowling here.

Rajasthan Royals Perspective

Rajasthan Royals (Source - ipl20.com)
Rajasthan Royals (Source - ipl20.com)

The Royals lost their campaign opener against the Kings XI Punjab by 14 runs, but more than their defeat, the game was overshadowed by Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin controversial mankading moment, which certainly affected their momentum and lost their last seven wickets for just 16 runs. Though the Royals would like to put it aside and come out against Hyderabad with a positive frame of mind.

Batting

Key Players - Jos Buttler, Steve Smith & Ajinkya Rahane

Jos Buttler continued from where he left off in 2018 and smashed 69 runs from 43 balls before Ravi Ashwin Mankaded him. However, he looked in supreme touch during his stay and looks well set for another big knock here.

Steve Smith (20), Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Sanju Samson (30) all got their starts, which is a good sign for the team. While Ben Stokes became the victim of over-aggressiveness and concluded his innings just after two balls in search of back to back sixes, he might be guided to take a watchful approach in the next game.

Advertisement

Bowling

Key Players - Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes & Dhawan Kulkarni

Ben Stokes led the wicket chart by claiming two wickets against the Punjab but leaked away 48 runs in his four overs, which might be a matter of concern and the all-rounder is expected to rectify that in the next game.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer went wicketless in the previous game, However he was not an easy hit for the opponents and spent just 17 runs in his four overs. While Dhawan Kulkarni and Krishnappa Gowtham snared one wicket each and will be eager to conquer the opponents in the next game.

Expected Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (W), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Perspective

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20.com
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20.com

Sunrisers Hyderabad stumbled to a six-wicket defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, SRH hold a strong head to head record at their home ground and they will eye a strong comeback in their next fixture against the Royals.

Batting

Key Players - Kane Williamson, David Warner & Jonny Bairstow

Skipper Kane Williamson was rested in the previous game due to his injury, but the 2018 orange cap holder is expected to mark his return against the Royals.

Meanwhile, David Warner made a magnificent return against the Riders and scored a boundary-studded 85 (9 fours & 3 sixes) to enthrall the fans, and shared a 118-run opening wicket stand with Jonny Bairstow, who played a steady knock of 39 runs from 35 balls. Vijay Shankar also started in the proceedings by scoring a 24-ball 40 and they are expected to come out with a similar show against the Royals.

Bowling

Key Players - Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar & Siddharth Kaul

Rashid Khan was the most economical of the lot with figures of 1-26 from his four overs and star spinner is going through his best form and is expected to be their key striker against the RR.

While Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Shakib al Hasan also shared a scalp each, they were quite expensive in the end and these three alongside experienced Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will be backed to tighten their grip in the next encounter.

Expected Playing XI

Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL schedule, news, points table, live scores, orange cap, purple cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Kane Williamson Ajinkya Rahane SRH vs RR
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
IPL 2019: Match 8, SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 29th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 8 RR vs SRH: RR probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 fresh faces SRH could play against RR
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head & Other Numbers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 25th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who could be X-factor for their teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Australian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 new captains in the 11th season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7
MI 10/0 (1.2 ov)
RCB
LIVE
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl.
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us