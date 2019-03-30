IPL 2019: Match 9, KXIP vs MI, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Mumbai Indians take on KXIP in match 9 of IPL 2019, Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

After a controversial win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, Rohit Sharma & Co. take on Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab, who also had their fair share of controversies this season. With one win each this season so far, both teams would want to grab the points here and move up the points table.

Mumbai Indians are just one away from their 100th win in IPL. Malinga's return has strengthened Mumbai's bowling attack and on the other hand, KXIP needs to sort out their best overseas combinations before it is too late.

If KXIP bat first:

Kings XI Punjab's score in the first two outings this season read 184/4 and 190/4. With Chris Gayle in good form, Punjab can post a huge score if the 'Universal Boss' gets going. KL Rahul's form though has been a worry for KXIP.

Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, and Mandeep Singh completes KXIP's middle order. If Gayle shines, 190+ in on the cards for Punjab. Otherwise, expect a score of around 170.

If MI bat first:

A power-packed batting lineup like Mumbai can outplay any opponents on their day. The form of Yuvraj Singh has been a huge plus for Mumbai this season. However, Pollard has been struggling for quite some time for MI.

The Pandya brothers at the middle order give them enough firepower to post a huge total on the board. Expect a score of 180+ from the Mumbai Indians.

Who will win?

Though KXIP are playing at home, they are yet to find their best playing XI and struggling for consistency. Mumbai, on the other hand, has a settled unit at their disposal. Expect Mumbai Indians to prevail in this fixture.

