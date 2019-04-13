IPL 2019: MI might continue their winning streak against RR

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 23 // 13 Apr 2019, 01:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians will be pumped to take on the Rajasthan Royals with skipper Rohit Sharma's return to the squad.

Mumbai Indians have done things differently this season. Their start to the IPL 2019 has been a marked improvement from some of the previous seasons and while they might not have gotten off to a flying start, they have positioned themselves well on the points table at this point. Rajasthan Royals, in contrast continue to struggle to find any sort of form whatsoever.

While it was a one-man show in their previous outing against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai has managed to play better cricket than Rajasthan. The team's batsmen including skipper Rohit Sharma, keeper Quinton de Kock, and local favourite Suryakumar Yadav have had promising innings in the past matches. Their complete bowling unit has served them well, especially when they played out of their skins against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The only thing missing from the Mumbai's IPL 2019 checklist is a comprehensive win, one wherein all the elements fall into place for the team. With Rohit Sharma likely to be in the playing XI for the match, Mumbai would be looking to get a solid win against Rajasthan, who at this point have all the odds set against them.

The problems with the Rajasthan squad has been manifold. The most notable has been their sub-par bowling. With the exception of Jofra Archer, the bowling unit has been a disaster with Ben Stokes leading the listless field. The team has also failed to win big on the backs of their batsmen including Steve Smith, Jos Butler, and Sanju Samson, who have all delivered standout performances on their day. On top of all that, skipper Ajinkya Rahane is also having a very ordinary tournament

Rajasthan is just not looking like a team that knows how to win games. Win big in one field on one particular day is the best they have offered up to this point. They would want to change that of course, but I do not see that happening overnight. They really need to introspect and make some tough calls before they get on the path victory.

A side like Mumbai, which is growing in confidence with every passing match is not going to help in any matters with the Rajasthan team. This match if Mumbai's for the taking.

Advertisement