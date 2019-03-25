IPL 2019, MI vs DC: 3 reasons why Mumbai lost the match

Rishabh Pant for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have had a cracking start to this year's edition of Indian Premier League. While Chennai Super Kings deduced Royal Challengers Bangalore to a total of 70 in the IPL 2019 opener and Andre Russel proved worth every penny for the Kolkatta Knight Riders' victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals had other plans to set the bar high this past weekend.

The rejuvenated Delhi Capitals with almost everything new about their team, including a new name, a new jersey and new coaching staff, put an overwhelming total of 213 on board at the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

The stage was all set for the Mumbai Indians team led by Rohit Sharma to pull an upset over their opponents. However, a quick fall of wickets and a poor performance by the active playing legends in the team like Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard made sure that the Mumbai team could manage only 176 runs on the board at the loss of 9 wickets in 19.2 overs. As Mumbai's last wicket, Jasprit Bumrah, was injured during his bowling spell, he could not make it on to the field for batting, and that was the end of the match.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Mumbai Indians lost their opening game to the Delhi Capitals.

#3. Dismal performance by the three main bowlers of Mumbai Indians

Rasikh Salam for Mumbai Indians

Rasikh Salam, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah, who were the three main bowlers for the Mumbai Indians last night, did not have one of their best days on the field.

The three bowlers, out of which 2 of them have been on an IPL winning side before, were thrashed for a total of 122 runs between them in the 12 overs that they bowled. Each of them had an economy rate of 10 and higher.

Though McClenaghan bagged 3 wickets and Bumrah got one, it was of no use, as the Delhi side had already capitalized on their poor bowling, which helped the Capitals side to a huge total of 213.

Bumrah and McClenaghan have been one of the best bowlers of the Indian Premier League and Rasikh Salam is one of the rising talents in the country, so expectations are definitely going to be high from them in the upcoming matches.

