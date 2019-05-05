IPL 2019, MI vs KKR: Captaincy move that cost KKR the game

Rohit Sharma

KKR knew the task on their hands coming into this game, the last of the IPL 2019 league stage. The Kolkata-based franchise had to beat Mumbai Indians to jump into the 4th position on the points table and qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, MI needed a win to finish in the top two and get an extra chance to qualify for the final. SRH fans were also interested, as an MI win would mean that they would qualify for the playoffs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. The visitors got off to a great start as Chris Lynn looked in good nick, and they reached 49 runs in the first powerplay without losing a single wicket.

They suffered a mini-collapse after that though, as they lost four wickets for just 24 runs including the crucial wicket of Andre Russell.

That is where KKR captain Dinesh Karthik could have been more proactive. They should have sent Russell in earlier, as he can take on the bowlers even in the post-powerplay overs. As it turned out, Robin Uthappa and Karthik himself used up too many balls which built pressure on the rest of the lineup too. Even Russell couldn't handle the burden as he got out on his very first ball.

The visitors failed to get any momentum from there on as they ended up on just 133/7. Such a low score was never going to give sleepless nights to the MI batsmen.

The hosts got off to a great start as they scored 46 runs in the powerplay. Quinton de Kock got out just after the 6-over mark but MI did not lose their way. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav built a great partnership for the 2nd wicket to take their team home.

Eventually, it was a very easy win for the hosts who won by nine wickets with 23 balls to spare. This result means that MI finish on top of the standings on the basis of their superior net run rate. They will now face Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

On the other hand, KKR have missed out on the qualification. SRH will go through due to a superior NRR, and they will face Delhi Capitals in the eliminator on Wednesday.

Karthik and KKR will rue the way they misused Russell throughout the campaign. If only they had given him more overs to face in every match, KKR might well have been in the playoffs now.