IPL 2019: MI vs KXIP - 3 interesting player battles to watch out for

Kanav Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.22K // 30 Mar 2019, 15:09 IST

We are set for a brilliant match!

Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab in their third match of the season in Mohali. Both the teams have had a mixed start to this year's IPL having won one match and lost one each.

Both teams will be looking to consolidate their position on the points table by winning this match. Whoever wins this match will go to the top 4 positions. It is going to be a very interesting match as the hardest hitters of the ball will be facing the deadliest bowlers of the game.

The match also features the deputy skipper of the Indian team and one of it's finest bowlers in the opposition team. It is going to be an exciting affair and besides youngsters playing the game, this match will also feature two veteran legends who are the best in business despite their age.

Here are the three most interesting and intriguing matchups that could take place in this exciting match:

#1 Chris Gayle vs Lasith Malinga

Can Malinga get better of Gayle once again?

The best in the business versus the best in the business. The man with the most sixes in the game versus the man with the most wickets in the game. Both these players have done something for the game that not many players can do. It will one of the most exciting face-offs of the IPL to see the Universe Boss trying to smash Malinga's good old yorkers.

Going by stats neither of them have a good record against each other. While Malinga has dismissed the big man only once, Gayle has a strike rate of only 73.44 against him. Malinga has also bowled a maiden over against Gayle. With Gayle opening batting and Malinga bowling in the powerplay for Mumbai, it should turn out to be a cracker of a contest.

