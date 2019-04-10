IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

KL Rahul & Hardik Pandya will face-off once again this season

After registering thrilling victories in their previous games, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will square off at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. KXIP will look to join the Chennai Super Kings at the top of the table with another win, while the hosts will be determined to bring their IPL campaign back on track with their third win on the trot. Both sides have been in decent form and have played some splendid cricket so far in this tournament.

Mumbai Indians made a terrific comeback in their previous matches by bundling out the Sunrisers Hyderabad for just 96 runs. After two consecutive victories, the Blue Army must be beaming with confidence when they host the Punjab franchise. Rohit Sharma has led his team from the front in this campaign, but his batting woes continue to haunt MI. Joseph Alzarri made a dream debut against SRH and managed the best bowling figures in IPL history (6-12). The hosts would be eyeing a similarly dominant performance when they take on the Kings XI Punjab.

KXIP have started the tournament in good fashion and have already established themselves as strong playoff contenders. Ravichandran Ashwin and company registered an emphatic win against the Sunrisers in their previous encounter to take them into the top half of the points table. With four wins and a couple of defeats in their six outings, Kings XI Punjab are comfortably sitting at the third position in the eight-team league. Their batting line-up has been stable, while there is scope for improvement on the bowling front. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been consistently batting well for the team, along with Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Gayle.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Advertisement

Venue Stats IPL

Total matches- 68

Matches won batting first- 35

Matches won bowling first- 33

Average 1st Inns scores- 165

Average 2nd Inns scores- 153

Highest total recorded- 235/1 (20 Ov) by RCB vs MI

Lowest total recorded- 67/10 (15.2 Ov) by KKR vs MI

Highest score chased- 195/3 (20 Ov) by DC vs MI

Lowest score defended- 135/6 (20 Ov) by DCG vs MI

Head-to-Head

Total: 23

MI: 12

KXIP: 11

Team News

Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga has returned from Sri Lanka and might feature in the upcoming match.

Jason Behrendorff could make way for Malinfa

Kings XI Punjab

The visitors are expected to go ahead with an unchanged starting lineup.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians

Yuvraj Singh, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Jasprit Bumrah, Pankaj Jaiswal, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam

Key Players

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul

Mayank Agarwal

Sam Curran

Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (W), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Sarfraz Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Advertisement