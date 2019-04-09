IPL 2019, Match 24, MI vs KXIP: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI

The 24th match of IPL 2019 will be played on 10 April at 8 PM IST, between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MI are placed at 5th position on the IPL points table by virtue of winning three matches and losing two, while KXIP have won four matches and lost two to be placed at 3rd position.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The MI vs KXIP rivalry has seen 23 matches being played so far. MI have won 12 of those games while KXIP have managed to win 11, with one ending in no result.

Overall, MI have won the title thrice and KXIP have never managed to win it even once.

When these two teams met each other last season, MI won both the matches. In 2018, MI finished at the 5th position while KXIP finshed at 7th position on the table.

Probable XI

Mumbai Indians

Alzarri Joseph (image credits: BCCI/iplt20.com)

MI are likely to stick with the same XI which defeated SRH on Saturday on the back of a record performance by Alzarri Joseph.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab

Andrew Tye

KXIP too are expected to field the same XI which defeated SRH on Monday, which means Andrew Tye will likely sit out.

Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Lasith Malinga, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Siddhesh Lad, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Sarfaraz Khan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mandeep Singh.

