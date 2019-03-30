IPL 2019: MI vs KXIP - MI's probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians will be looking to notch up their second consecutive victory today.

Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on 30th March 2019 in what will be their third encounter. Mumbai didn't get off to a good start as they lost to Delhi Capitals by a good margin. However, they came back strongly against Royal Challengers Banglore and won the game on the last ball of the match.

While most players have performed for the team, there is one player Mumbai Indians could change for the next game.

Here is what their playing XI could look like for their encounter against KXIP -

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock

The duo make a dangerous opening pair

Both Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock have gotten starts in both the matches. De Kock got out playing a cheeky shot against Chahal while Rohit Sharma got out to a well directed short ball. They will be looking to convert their starts and turn it into match-winning knocks for their team.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan would like to carry his domestic form to IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav got off to a good start but fell to Chahal. He played a good knock of 38 runs off just 24 balls. He too like his team's openers will be looking to turn his start into a big knock and get his team across the line. He has the capability of rotating the strike well and makes the perfect No.3 for his team

Against RCB, the whole country got to see the vintage Yuvraj Singh when he slammed three sixes off the first three balls of Chahal. He got out trying to hit the ball out of the park but the strike rate at which he played showed the management why he still owns that No.4 spot. Yuvraj will be looking to continue hitting the big shots and getting his team to a good total.

Ishan Kishan will be the sole change in the team that hunted RCB down. Kieron Pollard hasn't performed at all with the bat and since he isn't bowling anyway, he does not make the case of an all-rounder. Ishan Kishan makes the cut because of above par performance in India's domestic league and this is one change Rohit Sharma should have affected a long time ago.

Kishan will be looking to be amongst the runs once again but he might not keep in the presence of Quinton De Kock.

All Rounders: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

The Pandya brothers have been the face of Mumbai Indians

The match between RCB and Mumbai showed why Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder who is a class apart from others. He struck a lightning quick 32 off just 14 balls and showed everyone why he is there to stay. Hardik Pandya will look to repeat his performance from the last game and improve his bowling.

Along with Hardik, his elder brother will play as the second all-rounder of the team. Though he hasn't performed well with the bat, he was able to keep his economy under control and he will be looking to go for the big shots as well. His inclusion in the team provides a lot of depth in the batting order and he is a real asset to have in the team.

Bowlers: Lasith malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai have the two best death bowlers in the whole IPL

Lasith Malinga has been one of the star players of the team. His bowling is still as accurate as it can be and his yorkers are still unplayable. He did not have the best of the outings in his encounter against RCB but that was just his first match and he will be looking to come back strongly and deliver a match-winning performance.

Mayank Markande will play as the second spinner after Krunal Pandya in the team. He had an excellent outing against RCB where he picked up the important wicket of an in-form Parthiv Patel while just giving 23 runs. He will be looking to repeat his performance and pick up more wickets for his team.

Mitchell McClenaghan had an excellent outing against Delhi Capitals where he picked up three wickets against Delhi including that of their skipper. A touch expensive, MI won't mind him going over 10 runs an over if he keeps picking the wickets. He provides excellent support to Malinga and Bumrah and his presence is essential for the team.

The yorker king and the best death bowler to have graced this format, there is no score Bumrah cannot defend in the final overs. His variations are hard to read and he is almost unplayable at the death. He is a match winner and a champion of the game. A bowler of the quality of Bumrah gets you the game and Mumbai will be pleased to see him perform again.

Thus, this is the playing XI Mumbai could play in their encounter against KXIP on the 30th March 2019.

