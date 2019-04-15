IPL 2019: KXIP vs RR - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Ben Stokes and Chris Gayle will come face-to-face once again

Kings XI Punjab are set to host the Rajasthan Royals in Mohali for another enthralling IPL contest on Tuesday. The hosts will be desperate to get back to winning ways, having lost back-to-back matches, while the Royals will be confident after thrashing the Mumbai Indians in their last outing. Both teams will square off for the second time this season, with the Kings XI Punjab emerging victorious by 14 runs in the previous encounter.

KXIP started their campaign in flying fashion but they seem to have lost their way in the middle of the tournament. With four wins and as many defeats in their eight outings, the hosts are currently fifth in the points table. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in great form for KXIP, with the ace duo providing their team with flying starts on several occasions. However, their bowling unit has been under the scanner, following their disappointing performances in the last couple of games. Apart from Ravichandran Ashwin and Sam Curran, there are no genuine wicket-takers in their bowling line-up.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are looking to bring their campaign back on track after a flurry of disappointing performances. Jos Butler, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes have been scoring runs consistently for the Royals, while Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal have led the bowling attack. The visitors would be eyeing to breach the Punjab fortress in the upcoming match at Mohali. Currently, they are languishing at the second-last spot in the points table with just two victories from their seven matches. Ajinkya Rahane will have to take up the responsibility and lead his side from the front if they want to qualify to the playoffs.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats IPL

Total matches- 51

Matches won batting first- 23

Matches won bowling first- 28

Average 1st Inns scores-165

Average 2nd Inns scores- 154

Highest total recorded- 240/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded- 67/10 (17.1 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Highest score chased- 194/6 (20 Ov) by KXIP vs DCG

Lowest score defended- 106/6 (10 Ov) by KXIP vs RCB

Head-to-head

Total – 18

KXIP – 08

RR- 10

TEAM NEWS

Kings XI Punjab

Ashwin and company are likely to go ahead with the same playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals

Krishnappa Gowtham might be replaced by Riyan Parag in the starting lineup.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag,Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes (WK), Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, S Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.

KEY PLAYERS

Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul

Chris Gayle

Sam Curran

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Butler

Steve Smith

Shreyas Gopal

Probable Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtam/ Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

