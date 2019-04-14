IPL 2019, Match 31, MI vs RCB: Head to Head stats and probable playing XI

The 31st match of IPL 2019 will be played on 15 April at 8 PM IST between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MI have won four matches and lost three to solidify their place in the top half of the IPL points table. On the other hand, RCB find themselves at the rock bottom, having won only one match and lost six.

Ahead of the encounter between the two sides tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The MI vs RCB rivalry has seen 26 matches being played so far, with MI having won 17 of those games and RCB the remaining 9. Overall too MI are the far more successful team, having won the title thrice; RCB have never managed to win it even once.

When these two teams met each other last season, both teams managed to win one match each. This is the second encounter between these teams this season, with MI winning the first one by 6 runs.

Probable XI

Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga could come back to the XI, replacing Alzarri Joseph. Joseph hasn't done much of note since his 6-for in his debut match.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph / Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tim Southee

RCB played with only three overseas players in their match against KXIP. They could bring back Tim Southee for the next match to replace Umesh Yadav, who went for plenty of runs.

Probable XI: Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav / Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Siddhesh Lad, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Tim Southee, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.

