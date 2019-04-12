×
IPL 2019, MI vs RR: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
214   //    12 Apr 2019, 21:13 IST

Pollard took Mumbai Indians over the line single-handedly in their previous game (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Pollard took Mumbai Indians over the line single-handedly in their previous game (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Weekend action is back in IPL 2019 with some mouth-watering ties. The double-header tomorrow will witness Mumbai Indians taking on Rajasthan Royals, followed by another intriguing clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai Indians will look to make the most of their remaining home games while the visitors are still searching for their second victory of the season.

Mumbai Indians made a sensational comeback in their previous encounter to clinch a win from the jaws of defeat. Kieron Pollard, the stand-in skipper, played an unbelievable knock of 83 from just 31 deliveries to take the Blue army over the line in the last over.

Mumbai's bowling department needs to take more responsibility though as they have been mediocre this season. Apart from their death over woes, they also lack a quality spinner in their starting lineup. But Rohit Sharma is expected to return and lead his team from the front when they lock horns with the Royals.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals themselvers are struggling to find their feet in this campaign. With back-to-back defeats in their last two outings, the visitors would be desperate for a win in order to retain at least a sliver of hope to reach the playoffs.

Currently, Rajasthan Royals are languishing at the second-last spot in the IPL points table with a sole victory in their six league games. Ajinkya Rahane and Co have played some excellent cricket, but unfortunately, the inexperienced side has repeatedly succumbed under pressure. They would hope for a better show in the match against Mumbai tomorrow.

Match details

Date: Saturday, 13 April 2019

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats (IPL)

Total matches: 68

Matches won batting first: 35

Matches won bowling first: 33

Average 1st Inns score: 165

Average 2nd Inns score: 153

Highest total recorded: 235/1 (20 Ov) by RCB vs MI

Lowest total recorded: 67/10 (15.2 Ov) by KKR vs MI

Highest score chased: 195/3 (20 Ov) by DC vs MI

Lowest score defended: 135/6 (20 Ov) by DCG vs MI

Head-to-Head

Total: 21

MI: 11

RR: 9

N/R: 1 

Team news

Mumbai Indians

- Rohit Sharma will return to the starting lineup for this match.

- Lasith Malinga has returned from Sri Lanka and might feature in the upcoming match.

- Jason Behrendorff could make way for Malinga.

Rajasthan Royals

- Ashton Turner could be used in this match to strengthen their batting lineup.

- Steve Smith has been struggling to time the ball in this season, and could be left out.

Squads

Mumbai Indians

Yuvraj Singh, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Jasprit Bumrah, Pankaj Jaiswal, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Oshane Thomas, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Ashton Turner Ish Sodhi

Key players 

Mumbai Indians

- Quinton de Kock

- Rohit Sharma

- Hardik Pandya

Rajasthan Royals

- Jos Buttler

- Ben Stokes

- Shreyas Gopal

Probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane(C), Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith / Ashton Turner, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, S Midhun / Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer

