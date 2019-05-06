IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 May 2019, 00:02 IST

Rohit Sharma (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians registered a crushing 9-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the final league game of IPL 2019 played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. With this win, MI finished at the top of the points table.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. Chris Lynn got off to a brilliant start, taking on the Mumbai Indian bowlers, but Shubman Gill struggled to time the ball. At the end of six overs, the KKR openers had taken them to 49.

After the power play, Hardik Pandya struck immediately by dismissing Gill for 9. Robin Uthappa then came to the crease and struggled right from the beginning. Pandya got the wicket of the other opener Lynn too, for a well-made 41.

It was a day of toil for Uthappa who looked completely out of sorts. At the other end, Lasith Malinga dismissed Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell in successive deliveries.

Nitish Rana came to the crease and scored a quick-fire 26 off 13 balls. He and Uthappa added 47 runs for the 5th wicket.

It was a good bowling performance by MI bowlers though as they restricted KKR to 133 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 134 runs, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got the team off to a steady start. At the end of six overs, the two had taken the score to 46 for 0.

After the power play, De Kock was dismissed for 30 off 23 balls. But Rohit and Suryakumar did not have any problems in milking the KKR bowlers for singles and the occasional boundary.

Rohit returned to form and reached his fifty off 44 balls while Yadav remained not out on 46. The two added an unbeaten 88 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Mumbai Indians ended up registering a thumping 9 wicket win, with as many as 23 balls to spare. The result means KKR have been knocked out of the competition.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 134 for 1 in 16.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 55*, Suryakumar Yadav 46*, Prasidh Krishna 1/22) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 133 for 7 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 41, Robin Uthappa 40, Lasith Malinga 3/35, Jasprit Bumrah 2/31) by 9 wickets.