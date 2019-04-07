IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians defend 137 against Sunrisers Hyderabad to register 3rd victory

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 34 // 07 Apr 2019, 00:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' bowlers produced a sensational performance to help defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs in the 19th match of VIVO IPL 2019 played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Kieron Pollard's late cameo of 46 helped Mumbai Indians post a fighting total, but Joseph broke the backbone of Sunrisers with a sensational spell.

Sunrisers captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and decided to field first. Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma survived an LBW chance early and was then dropped. However, he failed to get going and was soon dismissed by Mohammad Nabi for 11. Sandeep Sharma then got the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. At the end of 6 overs, Mumbai Indians were 30 for 2.

After the power play, Sunrisers' bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals which made life tough for the Mumbai Indians batsmen, reducing them to 97 for 7. Pollard then played a gem of an innings, remaining not out on 46 off 26 balls and adding 39 runs with Joseph to help Mumbai Indians post 136 for 7 in 20 overs.

For SRH, Kaul took 2 for 34, while Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Rashid Khan took 1 wicket each.

Chasing 137 runs to win, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got SRH off to a flying start, adding 33 runs for the opening wicket. Rahul Chahar then dismissed Jonny Bairstow for 16 and in the next over, Joseph dismissed Warner to put the pressure back on the SRH batting line up. At the end of 6 overs, SRH were 39 for 2.

After the power play, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan all fell cheaply for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Joseph, playing in his maiden IPL match, was simply sensational, picking 6 wickets for 12 runs. Mumbai Indians eventually bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 96 runs, earning a 40-run victory.

Advertisement