IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals

Rohit is set to open for the Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2019 against Delhi Capitals. After a disappointing season last year, Mumbai Indians will look to start strong in IPL 2019.

The Mumbai based franchise has assembled a strong squad for the challenging season with almost every base covered. Talking about the playing XI for the game against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians fans will be pleased to see their captain Rohit Sharma opening the batting. Rohit has been hugely successful as an opener for team India and has recently said that he will try to open in as many matches as he can this year.

Quinton de Kock is likely to be Rohit's opening partner. The Proteas wicket-keeper was traded by Mumbai Indians in the IPL trade window and has been in fine form against Sri Lanka. Suryakumar Yadav had an exceptional season last year and is most likely to be preferred to Ishan Kishan.

With, Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan making it clear that Yuvraj Singh's experience will be the key for Mumbai Indians, the southpaw seems to be in line for his Mumbai Indians debut.

Hardik Pandya did not play in the series against Australia but he is back in full fitness and has been sweating it out in the nets. Krunal Pandya will join his brother Hardik in Mumbai's middle order. Krunal is a street smart bowler and will be handy with the ball too.

After having a below-par IPL season last year, Kieron Pollard will look to make amends by delivering a strong performance this season. Ben Cutting has been in sensational form of late and his big hitting abilities might help him secure a place in the playing XI.

Mayank Markande impressed everyone with his variations and control in his debut season and expectations will be high from the youngster.

With Lasith Malinga out for Mumbai Indians' first six matches and Jason Behrendorff not available due to national commitments, Mitchell McClenaghan is likely to get a game. McClenaghan has a good IPL record to his name and he will look to pick wickets with the new ball.

Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead Mumbai Indians' bowling attack and will be Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler.

Probable Playing XI - Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

