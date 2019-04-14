×
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
700   //    14 Apr 2019, 19:59 IST

Rohit Sharma looked in good touch last game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Rohit Sharma looked in good touch last game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Mumbai Indians play Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 31 of Vivo IPL 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 15th. This is one of the most awaited contests in the IPL as these sides have produced some memorable games in the past. RCB finally opened their account for this season as they beat the Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets to register their first win.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, suffered a loss against Rajasthan Royals after a Jos Buttler blitzkrieg saw them fail to defend a score of 187. MI are expected to make a change or two after their bowlers let them down in the match and they will expect their batsmen to come out all guns blazing against RCB's sub-par bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma will want to get a play a big innings and continue his impressive record against RCB. Both the sides need this win and with plenty of player battles on the cards, this is one of the most promising fixtures we have seen in this season.

Let's take a look at Mumbai's probable playing XI for this match.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are set to continue at the top for Mumbai and both of them will want to continue the same way they played against RR. Rohit looked dominant against the RR bowlers but got out to a needless shot.

Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh are expected to be MI's main batsmen for this match. Ishan Kishan hasn't made most of his chances and the veteran is expected to make a return to the side. Suryakumar meanwhile has batted responsibly and has built partnerships playing an anchor role. Both of them will have a huge role to play in the match.

Kieron Pollard made a fiery comeback to form against Kings XI Punjab and has looked in good touch and has smashed the ball really hard. He can be sent in early and if he gets his eye in, he can really tear apart RCB's bowling.

Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya will be the side's main all-rounders and the duo has done a good job for the side until now. Krunal was the best bowler for the side against RR and he may have to play a hand with the bat against RCB as well. Hardik, meanwhile, has been the side's finisher this season and has struck towering sixes and has also picked up wickets during the middle overs.

Rahul Chahar will continue as the side's main spinner for this match. The leg-spinner has done a good job containing the batsmen and will want to pick up more wickets this match and will be a weapon to use against Virat Kohli.

Lasith Malinga and Jason Behrendorff are expected to be the side's main overseas pacers for this match. Malinga is expected to come in place of Alzarri Joseph, who has had a dismal time in the last two games after his brilliant start.

Jasprit Bumrah will be the side's X-Factor in the bowling department and will be skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler. He will have to bowl the tough overs in the match and has to win the battle against Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
