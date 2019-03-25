IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI vs Royal Challengers Banglore

Jayesh Motwani

Mumbai Indians will be looking to get back to winning ways against Royal Challengers Banglore

Mumbai Indians face the Royal Challengers Banglore on the 28th of March at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both the teams lost their first match of IPL 2019. CSK beat RCB quite comfortably, while MI lost their match against Delhi Capitals.

MI and Rohit Sharma made quite a few surprising picks for their starting XI against DC. Picking Yuvraj Singh over Ishan Kishan proved a great decision and also playing the 17-year-old Rasikh Salam over Mayank Markande. MI didn't really have the depth in their bowling attack and they were taken to the cleaners by Rishabh Pant in the slog overs.

Rohit would be looking to make quite a few changes as they face Virat Kohli and company.. MI need to add a bit of depth in their bowling attack as they don't really have options to bowl at the death alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

So, keeping all that in mind, here is the predicted MI starting XI against RCB:

#1 Top Order

Rohit and De Kock will open the innings for MI

The top order wouldn't change much from the match against DC. The openers will be Rohit and Quinton de Kock. Rohit looked good for his 14 against DC and the skipper's form is going to be key against RCB.

De Kock also got a start against DC, but just couldn't kick on. The combination of De Kock and Rohit has the potential to be the best in the tournament and these two need to find their form quickly, starting against RCB.

In at number 3 will be Suryakumar Yadav. He came in at number 3 against DC and he will be expected to come in that position again. He got run out against DC and he will be looking for a better outing against RCB.

